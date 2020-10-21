Aureus Incorporated: Aureus, Inc. Receives Initial Order of Equipment for 10 Micro Markets Targeted for the Atlanta, GA Market

Company Anticipates its First Micro Market Location will debut within 15 Days in Atlanta Generating Revenue for the Company Immediately

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Aureus Incorporated (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry, which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com), announced today it is in receipt of its initial equipment order to establish the first 10 Micro Markets for the company in Atlanta, GA.

Micro Markets grew 574% from 2,642 locations in 2012 to 17,806 in 2016. Micro Markets look and feel like modern convenience stores while functioning with the ease and efficiency of vending foodservice and refreshment services. They provide an improved customer experience and greater product variety, with a proven track record of increasing sales at a vending locations while keeping labor costs down and increasing operating efficiencies.

"With the announcement of our initial order of equipment now being in our possession, we can aggressively move forward in establishing these first 10 Micro Markets throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area immediately," said Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, Inc. "We believe we can open as many as 30 locations by year end giving us added revenue to our bottom line in a high growth sector while keeping our capital requirement low. This is a marketplace we are, very excited to pursue and are confident it will start reaping rewards for us very soon with the first location opening within the next two weeks."

Dickson said, "Our Micro markets provide a much wider selection of up to 150 to 400 products depending on the size of location, giving us the ability to customize product selection providing healthier alternatives, and catering to various diet restrictions such as gluten free, low carb and high protein selections. Our Micro Markets will utilize a proprietary online checkout app developed by Healthy Smart Mart for payment processing offering greater ease of purchase to our customers. In addition, the company announced it has purchased a payment processing system which has full real time inventory tracking amongst other things, allowing Aureus to run operations more efficiently.

The increased product variety, open flow and cashless payment options means that consumers spend less time in line fumbling with cash/change, b) purchase multiple items with one transaction and c) spending as much as four times per transaction then with cash transactions. Our first installations will be 20 locations in Atlanta, GA. We have identified a total of 26,000 businesses within a 5-mile radius and over 750 locations that meet our specific target location criteria. We project a 56% Gross profit margin with average monthly gross sales of $4,000 to $8,000 per location. Our second market area will most likely be in Northern Philadelphia, PA taking advantage of our Yuengling Ice Cream team members."

Locations can be deployed in approximately 60-90 days and we look forward to growing our network nationally. We are an early adopter, targeting businesses under 300 employees and expect to scale quickly to take advantage of a current competitive advantage. While its too early to project the ultimate size of the network, we would expect to eventually grow to 1,200 to 2,500 locations nationally over time.

Recently, Dickson also gave shareholders an update on the following:

Yuengling's Ice Cream:

We last reported the expansion of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand with a high protein, light, product line. This rollout has been slowed by Covid, as it affected our manufacturing facility as well as independent sales representatives with state shutdowns. We have used this time progress new flavor development and expand on-line sales. We will also seek to include Yuengling's Ice Cream in appropriate Micro Mart locations. We expect to continue to grow on-line sales and expect additional retail distribution in the 1st Quarter of 2021. Yuengling's is a 100 year established brand where we own 100% of the intellectual property for the Ice Cream rollout. This remains a flagship brand for the Company and has been completing the foundation work to accelerate sales growth in 2021.

Corporate Initiatives:

We have previously announced:

Retirement of over $500,000 in debt.

Addition of three Advisory Board members; Tom Carella, Hal Kravitz and Bill Hackett.

Intention to complete work to be a fully reporting OTC compliant company.

Engagement of our investment banking team Waterside Capital Advisors and Hannover International.

We are aggressively completing the necessary work to be a fully compliant OTC company, which will allow our investment banking team to proceed with additional capital to expand both the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand and our network of Micro Markets.

Our goal is to have this work completed by year-end to able to take full advantage to scale operations and grow revenue. We are well capitalized for all of our current initiatives and l look forward to reporting further progress in the near future, as we expand operations and create long-term shareholder value.

About Aureus, Inc.

The company focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of an extremely high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and run company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.

About Healthy SmartMarts

Live Free LLC was founded by Bill Way, CEO, and owner, in October 2009. The Healthy Smart Mart brand was created in 2018 although the company has been assisting clients in setting up profitable vending machine operations since 1988 under its former name, Freedom Technology. The company was originally founded by Bill Way in March 1972 under the name Way & Associates Inc.

Bill Way is the best-selling author of Vending Success Secrets - How anyone can grow rich in America's Best Cash Business! In print since 1988 and now in its 3rd edition. His next book release coming in October 2020 is titled Micro Markets - New Opportunities with Vending Gone Wild!

