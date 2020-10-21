

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $182.6 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $99.5 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.8 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $5.40 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $211.8 Mln. vs. $106.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.38 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q3): $5.40 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



