Amelia launches Digital Employee Builder to democratize conversational AI

The Digital Employee Builder lowers technical barriers for implementing conversational AI agents and dramatically compresses time-to-value

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, an IPsoft Company, is today announcing the launch of its Digital Employee Builder that will democratize the creation of intelligent conversational agents by significantly lowering the technical barrier to adoption.

"Organizations want to reach the next level by delivering AI value to more people. In the enterprise, the target for democratization of AI may include business partners, business executives, salespeople, assembly line workers, application developers and IT operations professionals," according to Gartner.*

The Digital Employee Builder leverages Amelia Platform's cognitive intelligence to provide guided implementations of the simplified design process for conversational AI agents. The new design platform significantly lowers the technical barrier to design, deploy and implement conversational AI agents, in turn extending its reach beyond those with expertise in AI development. The increased accessibility will empower subject matter experts to act as Citizen Developers and drive intelligent automation across the organization.

The design process in the Digital Employee Builder has been rearchitected based on learnings from real-life, best practice use cases. Through her Semantic Interface, Amelia can understand the user's request, for example "I want to add Frequently Asked Questions", to guide them through the implementation of that skill.

Adeel Fudda, Intelligent Automation Director at Mars, comments: "With the Amelia Digital Employee Builder the ease of developing Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) has dramatically changed and you no longer need people with AI and IT expertise to deploy them. Basically, you are giving every Business Analyst the ability to deploy and build experiences within IVA's."

The democratized approach to implementing conversational AI agents will increase the velocity for use-case development, while driving greater adoption through a higher number and broader range of proof-of-concepts to accelerate the time-to-value of AI within the organization.

Chetan Dube, CEO and founder of Amelia, comments: "Over the past two decades, we've dedicated ourselves to creating Amelia, the most intelligent conversational agent on the market, who has repeatedly made a transformational impact on the organizations in which she is implemented. We believe in the power of conversational AI to establish a truly hybrid workforce with human and digital employees working together to achieve amazing things - and the launch of the Digital Employee Builder is important in enabling us to open up these opportunities to organizations that don't have the extensive AI expertise internally."

The Digital Employee Builder provides a no-code solution for deploying the full capabilities of the Amelia platform, which has repeatedly been recognized as industry-leading by independent analyst firms, including Forrester, Everest Group and Ovum. The multi-tenant platform scales internal conversational interactions around IT and HR, to external and sophisticated implementations replacing IVRs in contact centers.

Unlike chatbots and more limited virtual assistants that react to keyword-driven instructions and follow static decision trees, Amelia's cognitive brain allows users to have natural, human-like conversations to execute tasks or resolve queries. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Amelia is also able to handle complex conversations and digressions, follow context switching, and independently execute complex tasks to resolve user requests. Her state-of-the-art affective computing and sentiment analysis enable her to recognize and adapt her responses based on the mood of the user and the context of the situation. These skills are constantly improving through her automated learning capabilities.

The implementations will also be represented through Amelia's new ground-breaking appearance, which allows for even more true-to-life communication and collaboration between humans and machines by delivering the visual elements of interaction.

