Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Completion of OTC Markets Filings and Obtained Pink Current Information

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:TOMI), a strategic consulting company doing business in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors, is pleased to announce it has completed another milestone of meeting all requirements for OTC Markets filings by submitting each of its past financial statements, disclosures and legal opinion. Golden Triangle Ventures is pleased to say that it has now obtained Pink Current Information.

As per the OTC Markets, to qualify for Pink Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information will be made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com. More information on each of these steps is available as noted below:

Companies will be processed for Current Information once all required documentation has been submitted:

Financial Statements: Two most recent Annual reports and any subsequent Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement: Most recent Annual and any subsequent Quarterly Reports

Attorney Letter covering all relevant information for non-audited companies

The Company Profile has been verified through OTCIQ

https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/information-for-pink-companies

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company is highly focused on operating a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella which are all managed and owned by Golden Triangle Ventures.

HEALTH

Golden Triangle Ventures has acquired a company called Global Health Services, LLC ( www.GTVGlobalHealth.com ). The company is an FDA registered business with operations in the Medical PPE and CBD space, which aims to provide an array of products and services for individuals and businesses in both markets. The company is in the process of building an online portal which will position a multitude of verticals on a single platform for each market. The company's vision is to become a "one-stop-shop" for the best products and services available in the space. Management is in the process of developing a multitude of high-end products that will enhance the world we live in. The company is also executing a plan to expand far past its current operations which will be fully disclosed in the months ahead.

ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Triangle Ventures has acquired an established concert production company called Lavish Entertainment, Inc. ( www.LavishEntertainmentInc.com ) which is a licensed and insured, professional event organization company based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Right now, the company is strongly focused on the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) market which is one of the fastest growing music genres in the world. With nearly 100 team members involved, the company has organized many successful events to date and has been in operation since early 2017. Although COVID-19 has affected the entire live entertainment industry across the world, management has been working full time on developing a full series of themed live events, ready for launch when state restrictions get lifted. In addition to the company's current operation, the team involved has been developing a "one of a kind" and entirely new sector of its entertainment division, which will be fully disclosed in the months ahead.

TECHNOLOGY

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% interest in a green tech company called HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. ( www.HyFrontier.com ) which currently has a provisional patent and has also applied and submitted for a full patent application on an invention called "HyGrO" which focuses on creating hydrogen water to enhance soil for farmers all over the world. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to well heads for small or large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. Early testing of their HyGrO device have resulted in a substantial growth in plants that are watered with hydrogen water compared to plants grown side by side without hydrogen water. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed from watering plants with the HyGrO unit. In the future, management believes that farmers will use hydrogen water to replace or partially substitute pesticides and fertilizers to enhance crop resistance to disease, insect, drought and salinity stress, all while improving product quality and increasing crop yield. The company currently has testing being completed at several major universities such as Texas A&M and North Dakota State University as well as numerous tests being conducted at farms across the country. Management intends to prove the technology on virtually every plant that grows along with potential animal and human health benefits. Due to the unbelievable results already received, the company strongly believes that this technology could become one of the most significant innovations in agriculture history and the management team is now executing a full plan to commercialize the product which will be fully disclosed in the months ahead.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "Our team is very happy to achieve Pink Current Information on our company security. We can now collectively work towards becoming a 34'Act Filer and do our very best to ensure that we never become delinquent in our reporting requirements. Each one of our divisions have made significant advances in the past thirty days and we now have some very exciting developments that we look forward to sharing with the world. This company stems from a seven year plan we have had in place to get to we are today and I am honored to execute this opportunity. So much work has gone into our three divisions and I couldn't be more excited about the new year ahead."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations, including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital, or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. For short updates on the company, please visit the company Twitter Account @GTV_Inc.

CONTACT:

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3430 East Russell Road

Suite 301-18

Las Vegas, NV 89120

1-800-469-2613

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611453/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Inc-Announces-Completion-of-OTC-Markets-Filings-and-Obtained-Pink-Current-Information