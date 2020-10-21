Greenpro Capital Corp: Greenpro Intends to Dividend CryptoSX Digital Assets

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today updated its shareholders about its intention to distribute a digital asset dividend.

Greenpro has within its portfolio a crypto exchange called CryptoSX. CryptoSX is a Digital Assets Exchange that allows issuers to tokenize and investors to buy and sell digital assets. CryptoSX's main business is Asset Tokenization and Security Token Offerings (STO) including assisting issuers to securitize their assets, such as public company securities, real estate, art, antiques and other valuable assets. The Exchange is currently integrating multiple blockchain platforms to accommodate its STO's. Under its existing Ethereum platform, it intends to become fully compliant with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with FINRA. CryptoSX welcomes companies from around the world to securitize their assets, raise capital for business development and expansion and as a platform for secondary trading.

CryptoSX is currently preparing a STO to securitize its trading platform, franchise IT and Greenpro intends to distribute a portion of the digital assets to its GRNQ shareholders. Owners of this digital asset will own a direct stake in this trading platform. The Company will disclose further details upon finalization.

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, "We believe the future of finance, business trading and security listings will include blockchain technology. We are thrilled to reward our shareholders with this valuable digital asset dividend in this fast growing digital asset exchange. We see CryptoSX as the digital version of a worldwide "over the counter" marketplace for startups to mature companies."

The blockchain is an immutable and hack-proof manner in which to register ownership of an asset. Tying the asset to the CryptoSX security token allows small to large investors to safely invest in the exchange and trade the digital asset. The blockchain offers a ledger for the transaction so you do not need third parties to account for digital asset trading. We can do it all direct, efficiently and transparently.

Other recent company events

Greenpro recently recorded a dividend of 1 DQWS share for every 5 GRNQ shares for shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who qualified for this dividend will receive their shares directly into their brokerage account automatically. No action is needed by shareholders. The Company transfer agent Vstock, is currently preparing this distribution will be completed as soon as possible.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (a Nevada corporation) with strategic offices across Asia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ) is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX, a licensed crypto exchange for Securitized Token Offerings "STO's", health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, director

Greenpro Capital Corp Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611515/Greenpro-Intends-to-Dividend-CryptoSX-Digital-Assets