It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 21 October 2020: Due to internal procedural issue, the bond will be admitted to trading and official listing with effect from 22 October 2020. Udsteder / issuer Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 22-10-2020 ISIN DK0002049196 Instrument name/ticker 0,5NDASDROOA53 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0,5 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-10-2053 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66