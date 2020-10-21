gotEM LLC: Crowdsourced Private Investigations Platform gotEM Launches its Live Beta

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / 'Trust, but verify', the internationally well known Russian proverb popularized by Ronald Reagon has never been more relevant. gotEM Technological, the startup responsible for gotEM--a decentralized crowdsourced investigations platform--announces the official launch of its beta platform for Oct 27th, 2020. Their beta allows both its users and sources to register, launch cases, hire and assign missions.

The crowdsourcing platform and a first of its kind, "was created out of dire necessity" said Tawei Chang, CEO of the gotEM. By adopting blockchain and tokenized smart contract technology, the platform looks to address various uncertainties and disparities that are fraught within the private investigations industry.

With emerging technologies continually evolving and transforming the way humans socialize and conduct business, the world is seeing a growing precedence in the demand for transparency. This demand is the driving force behind the gotEM platform, as they enable users to crowdsource for all types of investigations without the risks associated with hiring an investigator privately.

Crowdfunding capabilities are one of the crucial elements of the platform that aim to change the investigations industry. By allowing individuals that are deficient in funds to opt for crowdfunding, people would no longer be constrained by their financial standing. "Naturally, cases that invoke a sense of social responsibility will attract funders to high priority investigations" said Tawei Chang, who believes that most humans at their core are fundamentally compassionate.

Chief Strategy Officer, Karma Bhutia said that, "many people will find gotEM to be a light in the darkness", as the platform enables people the ability to crowdsource information pertaining to complicated issues that require privatized investigations when their local government can no longer provide aid due to limited resources. Karma Bhutia stressed the importance of human collaboration which is at the foundation of crowdsourcing, as many investigations are no longer constricted to an isolated location due to globalization.

In an effort to curb illicit activities over their platform, the platform will require strict KYC verification from both its users and sources. Politically driven investigations will not be allowed, "as we are trying to empower people through human welfare rather than for political motives" said Rafiq Al-Shahbaz, an attorney and legal advisor to gotEM. Tawei Chang further added, "Many countries have strict regulations surrounding how investigations are conducted. The goal of the platform is to ensure a safe and regulated environment for users to outsource their investigative and security needs."

Although gotEM is primarily focused on sourcing for private investigations, the platform also enables its users to source for private security and humanitarian missions as well. "We are beginning to see a surge in demand for privatized security as trust in law enforcement is at an all time low" said Tawei Chang. In response, the company began developing a global Decentrally Financed (DeFi) reserve fund, ruled by token governance, which enables group voting to determine how and where the reserve fund would be used.

The platform has amassed a following within the cryptocurrency space, as the industry has been plagued by fraud and scandals within recent years. Karma Bhutia explains, "We designated our marketing launchpad specifically within the crypto community, as that is currently a space where this platform is most needed." Their followers are seeing gotEM as a movement towards transparency and information equality.

Their Public Relations Advisor, Myriam Joire, announced that they have plans to launch an Initial Exchange Offering immediately followed by an exchange listing. IEO and exchange listings would aid in marketing and to further decentralize their ecosystem. They plan to continue additional exchange listings well into 2021 to further grow market liquidity and decentralization by enabling node staking.

About gotEM

gotEM LLC is a technology startup headquartered in New Taipei City's Startup Terrace under Amazon Web Services Joint Innovation Centers incubation program. The startup was formerly branded as MeetMySpy and joined Taipei City's culturally progressive incubations program at Taiwan Startup Stadium in 2017. The platform is one of the first marketplaces in the world to introduce on-demand services for private investigations with detectives from over sixty countries joining the network. The company has since then evolved into a decentralized platform to crowdsource private investigations and humanitarian missions. They utilize blockchain ledgers and tokenized smart contracts technology to further bring transparency into the quasi-legitimate private investigations industry. Details regarding the platform and its technology stack can be found further at their landing page: https://gotem.io

Media Contact

Company: gotEM LLC

Contact: Tawei Chang

Telephone: +886 07-3333266

E-mail: contact@gotem.io

Website: https://gotem.io

SOURCE: gotEM LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611523/Crowdsourced-Private-Investigations-Platform-gotEM-Launches-its-Live-Beta