Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market by Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Cement, Chemical & Petrochemical, Power Generation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market are growing due to the increasing usage of CCSU systems in the oil & gas and power generation sector to reduce harmful carbon emissions.

Capture holds the major share of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

Capture is the first stage of the CCUS process and involves capturing CO2 from its emission source. It can be applied to any large-scale emission process, including coal-fired power generation plants; gas and oil production; and manufacturing industries, such as cement, iron, and steel. The capture service segment holds the majority of the share in the CCUS market. Moreover, the high cost of capturing in the power generation, iron & steel, cement, and other sectors is one of the major reasons behind the high market share of the capture segment.

Oil & gas accounted for the largest market share in the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market in terms of value.

Oil & gas is the dominating end-use industry in the carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market. Various natural gas processing CCUS projects in MEA, North America, and Europe is key support or the high market size in the oil & gas industry. Increasing usage of EOR in the oil & gas industry is also driving the growth of oil & gas industry in the carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market

COVID-19 has merely put any effect on the market, which is expected to grow at a significant rate in 2020 as well, owing to continuous investment in the field of carbon capture and sequestration. Currently, CCUS is being largely used across natural gas processing plants and power generation plants. The operations of these plants were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; as a result, lockdown imposed due to the pandemic posed very minimal impact on the CCUS market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market during the forecast period.

North America is the largest carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market owing to the presence of multiple large-scale CCS facilities in the US and Canada. Century plant, Shute Creek Plant, BPundaryy Dam, Petra Nova Plant, ENID Fertiliser plant are some few projects that are operational in eth US and Canada, The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market in North America is expected to be driven by rising environmental concerns in the region. Current operational projects in eth region include Boundary Dam (Canada), Petra Nova (US), Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL (Canada), and ENID Fertiliser plant (US), among others.

The key players in the global carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market a Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Aker Solutions (Norway), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Linde PLC (UK), Hitachi, tLd.(Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), JGC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), and Schlumberger Limited (US).

