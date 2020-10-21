Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's financial information 2021

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 OCTOBER 2020 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST

Enento Group's financial information 2021

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Friday, 12 February 2021. The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 will be published in week 10 at https://enento.com/investors/

Enento Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, 29 March 2021. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.

Enento Group's financial reporting in 2021

Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Friday, 12 February 2021

Interim Report for January - March 2021 on Thursday, 29 April 2021

Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2021 on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Interim Report for January - September 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish and they are also available at https://enento.com/investors/after the publication.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578

Pia Katila, Investor Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 270 7506

