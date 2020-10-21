Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF) ("the Company"), a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. CEO of the Company, James Hesketh, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We started this company back in 2017," said Hesketh, before elaborating on their Tonopah Gold Project located in Nevada. "It's a fairly new company; we only have 39.2 million shares outstanding," he continued. "We've got an outstanding board and management team, and we're moving our Tonopah project rapidly towards a feasibility concept," said Hesketh.

Hesketh then shared his extensive experience in the mining industry. "I'm a mining engineer by training and a mineral economist as well," said Hesketh. "I've been in the mining industry now for over 40 years," he added.

Jolly then asked about the history and infrastructure of the Tonopah Gold Project. "The project is ideally located," said Hesketh, noting that the project is accessible by paved road and is in close proximity to public water supply and power. "This is in a location where we can actually build a mine and permit it," said Hesketh.

The conversation then turned to the Company's recent drilling program and results. "We're currently running a drilling program, and we've just completed 11 reverse circulation drill holes. We've announced 7 of the holes to date and are waiting on assays for another 4 holes," explained Hesketh. "We expect to have a drill core rig on site towards the end of the month," he added, noting that this will allow the Company to complete another four core holes around the perimeter of the deposit. "Plus, we will be drilling 5 metallurgical large-diameter core holes in the center of the deposit," continued Hesketh. "We've got a lot of information coming along, and we'll be using that data for geotechnical analysis, metallurgical test work, and environmental test work all geared towards taking our project towards a feasibility study."

"Do you have any idea of how much gold or silver you might be sitting on?" asked Jolly. "Currently, we have a measured, indicated and inferred gold resource of just over a half million ounces," shared Hesketh. "We anticipate growing that into the 600,000 or 700,000 ounce range fairly quickly," he added. "Long-term we anticipate that this project could be as much as a million ounces in all categories."

Hesketh then shared that the core of the project has been extensively drilled with two-thirds of the project currently categorized as measured and indicated. "We have over 600 drill holes outlining the main pit area," said Hesketh. "We have a project that's incredibly ready to go towards feasibility. There is a high-grade core, it will be a starter pit," explained Hesketh. "That starter pit, the high-grade zone, we anticipate will cover the bulk of the development costs of the project."

"How far down do you need to drill?" asked Jolly. "Most of these holes are fairly shallow - 600 to 700 feet," said Hesketh. "The bulk of the deposit lays within 350 feet or 100 meters from the surface."

To close the interview, Hesketh encouraged listeners to stay up-to-date on the Company's projects as they continue to move forward. "We have a project that's been through preliminary economic assessments and has produced very robust results. We anticipate being able to improve that as the gold market continues to advance forward and we expect to be moving this project towards production status by the end of next year," said Hesketh.

