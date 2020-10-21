Prodapt is a Proud Winner of TM Forum's Excellence Award 2020 in the Autonomous Networks & the Edge Category

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry has been awarded this year's TM Forum Excellence Award in the Autonomous Networks & the Edge category. The prestigious award commends Prodapt's remarkable contribution to the engineering of autonomous networks and edge computing solutions.

This award recognizes the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business & IT agility, customer experience, and product & service innovation. The winners were announced by TM Forum during its Digital Transformation World (DTW) Series opening headliner session on October 7, 2020.

"We are delighted to have won the distinguished TM Forum Excellence Award," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "It's a testament to our thought leadership, domain strength, strong engineering portfolio, and our continued focus on innovation to support our customers' transformational objectives."

This year, DTW is going digital with 10,000+ DSP executives and industry experts joining the online series to discuss the innovative solutions that help accelerate the pace of digital transformation. Prodapt will demonstrate its thought leadership across speaking sessions, virtual digital leadership summit, panel discussion, and hard talk sessions spread across the six-week digital series.

Prodapt's agenda at a glance:

15 October, 11:00 - 12:20 CET : "Laying down winning foundations with AI, analytics and automation" by Antony Savarimuthu, Vice President, Digital Transformation Programs, Prodapt, along with other industry leaders as panelists.

: "Laying down winning foundations with AI, analytics and automation" by Antony Savarimuthu, Vice President, Digital Transformation Programs, Prodapt, along with other industry leaders as panelists. 28 October, 10:00 - 11:30 CET : "The evolution to self-service and zero-touch" co-hosted by Mehraj Gulzar , Vice President, Americas, Prodapt and Bala V Balakrishnan, Chief Digital Officer, Liberty Latín América.

"The evolution to self-service and zero-touch" co-hosted by , Vice President, Americas, Prodapt and Bala V Balakrishnan, Chief Digital Officer, Liberty Latín América. 5 November, 12:00 - 13:30 CET : "Building a Hyperautomation Factory: Setting up a culture of rapid and continuous innovation bridging human and digital labor" co-hosted by Aravind Parthasarathy, Vice President-COO Solutions Practice, Prodapt and David Williams , Director, AT&T.

"Building a Hyperautomation Factory: Setting up a culture of rapid and continuous innovation bridging human and digital labor" co-hosted by Aravind Parthasarathy, Vice President-COO Solutions Practice, Prodapt and , Director, AT&T. 17 November, 15:00 - 16:30 CET : "AI+Telecoms=?" by Rajesh Rathod , CTO, Prodapt, along with other panelists.

For detailed agenda visit https://www.prodapt.com/en/digital-transformation-world-2020/.

Prodapt helps DSPs transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), software-defined networking/network function virtualization (SDN-NFV), and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Prodapt's business consultants enable DSPs on their transformation journey at several layers including cloud, customer experience, business outcome focussed initiatives, capex and opex optimization programs.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 18,000 people across 64+ global locations.

