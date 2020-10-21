BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Awarded Contract for Engineering Services at Major Chemical Manufacturing Facility

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced today that its subsidiary BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST) has been awarded a contract to assist in the reconfiguration of the Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) systems used at a large chemical manufacturing plant on the East Coast of the US, owned by a global chemical company, that produces phenolic resins, antioxidants and related synthetic organic products. The contract is expected to execute with a series of milestones through mid-2021, with anticipated scope expanding the contract period to at least 24 months and over $500,000 in total revenue.

A Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer is a device that destroys unwanted organic air contaminants produced as a result of the phenolic resin production process. An RTO is a highly energy-efficient technology that uses waste heat to eliminate organic air contaminants, and is a crucial piece of equipment for this chemical plant.

The plant is preparing to shut down an existing, older RTO and re-route the exhaust treated by that RTO to a newer, much larger and more efficient RTO. This will result in significant energy efficiency and cost savings improvements to the facility. The work to reconfigure these RTO systems is not trivial, requiring substantial engineering and design work to ensure it proceeds safely and efficiently. BLEST has been contracted to conduct the initial engineering work to assess the feasibility of the RTO reconfiguration project. BLEST engineers have significant experience engineering and designing RTO systems, with some of its engineers having designed multiple RTO systems for the facility.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

During the course of the stockholder presentation, BioLargo may make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611399/BioLargo-Awarded-Contract-for-Engineering-Services-at-Major-Chemical-Manufacturing-Facility