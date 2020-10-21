True Value Global - AFTA System 2.0

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Founded in 2018, True Value Global (TVG) is a multinational, world's leading automated trading artificial intelligence (A.I) systems corporation. Specializing in research and development of AI to analyze market trends and data . TVG believes in transparency, and leading by example. Positioned as the top leader in this new decade of the financial & trade industry; by integrating their vast knowledge, experience and cutting-edge technology, they have achieved long-term and sustainable results in the financial markets with the AFTA System.







Above is the verified records from Myfxbook of AFTA system Version 1.0. AFTA System was created by TVG and has been doing back-testing, live testing, algorithm optimization and AI analytics since 2018. On May 2019, AFTA system has been trading in the live market and has made a total of +3,422% till September 2020. TVG technical team has been working hard continuously by implementing new strategies and algorithm optimization for deep learning. On 12 October 2020, TVG launched AFTA system 2.0. The upgrades includes better strategies to keep up with the market trends and volatility; The AI will not only analyze forex trading pairs, but more trading products available such as commodities, indexes and stocks. Since the upgrade, AFTA system 2.0 was not compatible with weonefx broker and has decided to use Cyber Futures Group Broker as there are more trading products available. As such, a new Myfxbook will be uploaded.

To view current Myfxbook verified records: https://www.myfxbook.com/members/TrueValueGlobal/afta-system-ver-10/6378258





TVG is confident and optimistic that with AFTA System 2.0 and more trading products available, more trades will be executed which will in-turn to more profits for TVG and our investors.

We look forward in you joining our community and making your long-term sustainable passive income with us.

For more information, contact:

True Value Global

Email: Admin@tvg.ai

Official Website: www.tvg.ai

Official Telegram Channel: https://t.me/truevalueglobal

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UConS-o-rOGAbMoZfAKu1ZVA/videos

SOURCE: True Value Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610918/True-Value-Global--AFTA-System-20