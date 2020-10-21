Last day for order submission - October 22 (until 15:30 EEST) Nasdaq Tallinn starting from October 8 until October 22, 2020 will run Baltic Horizon Fund Units secondary public offering (SPO) in Genium INET system for Lithuanian retail investors. The offered amount of fund units - up to 17 292 062 new Baltic Horizon Fund units. Period of Subscription - from October 08, 2020, 09:00 until October 22, 2020, 15:30 (EEST) Order entry times: From October 08 until October 21 from 09:00 to 16:00 EEST On October 22 - from 09:00 to 15:30 EEST. The orders shall be entered: Submarket - "TSE Equity auctions" (Genium INET) Order book - NHCSPO ISIN code - EE3500110244. The price for one fund unit indicated in the order shall be equal to 1.1566 EUR . Settlement date is October 28, 2020. Auction's rules are available in the attachment while the offering prospectus is available on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund www.baltichorizon.com Detailed information: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=957494&mes sageId=1206431 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
