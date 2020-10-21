Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2020) - Revive Therapeutics (CSE: RVV) (OTC PINK: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, has signed a supply agreement with Havn Life Sciences Inc.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Revive" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERwSkpjdMCU

Under the agreement, Havn Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN ) (FSE:5NP) will source naturally-derived psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin, for use in future investigational new drug enabling studies and clinical trials under FDA guidelines. Havn Life Sciences is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds.

Michael Frank, Revive's CEO, stated: "We are excited about our strategic partnership with Havn Life as one of our suppliers of psychoactive compounds that we intend to develop and commercialize using our established tannin-chitosan based proprietary oral-thin film delivery system, for the pharmaceutical and wellness markets. We are developing unique products with both synthetic and naturally-derived psilocybin and building relationships with companies and institutions that support our objectives in the psychedelic space including our established relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the research and clinical development of our novel Psilocybin oral-thin film product and the Phase 1 clinical study using psilocybin in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder."

Susan Chapelle, Co-CEO, Havn Life, added: "Our path at Havn Life has always been very clear: to supply standardized, quality controlled compounds to researchers so they can do the research that's necessary to document health and wellness benefits of psychedelic medicine and ultimately help the industry with the knowledge required to legalize these compounds. We are thrilled to have signed this supply agreement with Revive Therapeutics to help further their work in this field. Both of our companies are leading innovators in the space, and we look forward to helping Revive achieve their goals with our compound supply."

Revive is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Revive's cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of CBD to treat autoimmune hepatitis, a rare liver disease, and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation.

Currently, the company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19.

With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma, Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Psilocybin is a non-habit forming, naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by more than 200 species of mushrooms. Once consumed is rapidly metabolized into Psilocin, which then acts on serotonin to produce the psychedelic effect.

Under its sponsored research partnership with the Reed Research Group out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Revive is developing its tannin-chitosan composite of orally dissolvable thin films which offers a unique delivery platform for therapeutic doses of 1 to 20 miligrams of psilocybin into the oral cavity. There are a number of advantages and benefits of an orally dissolvable psilocybin thin film such as the rapid dissolving and onset of action to the bloodstream. There is also the ease and convenience for patients to administer without the need of water, chewing or swallowing, and the flexibility to create accurate dosing and tasteful options.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.ReviveThera.com, contact Michael Frank, CEO, at 888-901-0036 or by email at MFrank@ReviveThera.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66483