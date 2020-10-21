Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Expands Business Model with Delivery of High-Speed Wireless Internet Service Via "Adaptive Broadband"

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today reports that it is adding new technology and services to extend its market reach by delivering High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service to rural markets in Oregon via its subsidiary company Adaptive Broadband ("ABB").

ABB is a Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP") that provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Broadband to residences and small businesses and has established itself as experts in serving small metro and rural areas. Currently operating in select areas of Oregon, ABB offers competitive internet speeds with reliable symmetrical upload and download speeds, no contracts, no data limits, and no installation charges, all at competitive prices.

The current ABB service area covers approximately 500 square miles in Oregon. ABB is expanding services into other areas of Oregon and commencing with expansion into additional states across the U.S. In doing so, ABB will take advantage of the existing synergies between the parent company's already established nationwide Adaptive DDAI network and ABB's internet broadband services.

Adaptive Broadband Vice President and General Manager Jordan Reed states: "In the summer of 2019, ABB began a network-wide infrastructure upgrade, expanding its network of transmission towers. This infrastructure upgrade and expansion allows ABB to deliver internet access to rural areas that have only limited affordable internet access. We completed these upgrades in 2020, which allowed ABB to scale broadband demand to new and existing users, thus creating an advantageous cost of operations."

Mr. J. Michael Heil, CEO of parent company Adaptive Ad Systems, states: "Adaptive Broadband is an example of one of the technology projects that our development teams have been working on to meet the changes in media technology. New consumer behavior in the cable TV and broadband markets continue to intersect on an increasing basis. We continue our research and development to merge these platforms into a technologically advanced and affordable consumer product."

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenging year for many businesses, but Adaptive was able to quickly adopt and implement necessary protective measures. Adaptive Ad Systems and ABB were able to continue expanding, even as shelter-in-place policies tightened into quarantine restrictions. Given that most of the ABB equipment can be installed outside the home or office, the Company is able to meet the strongly increasing demand for its broadband service without impacting the daily routines of customers while at the same time complying with all government mandated protections.

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM. Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company. Together with its subsidiaries and manufactures it develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, IPTV markets. Via its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband, it provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) to residences and small offices. The Company's DDAI and WISP services target the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier cable TV and rural WIFI markets. Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable system. This allows advertisers to purchase ads across the Adaptive network, generating significant more ad impressions than through the traditional ad insertion technologies in individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system and manages all ad-related activities. Currently, the Company serves over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. The Adaptive Broadband network system provides services via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

