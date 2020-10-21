DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2020 / 14:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2020) of GBP144.69m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2020) of GBP144.69m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/10/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,918.92p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1,918.92p unaudited current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,860.00p Discount to NAV 2.81% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2020 to 20/10/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.79 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 12.70 Ordinary 25p 3 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 10.42 Ordinary 26.9231p 4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.24 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.25 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 7.87 7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 7.16 10p 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.93 9 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.72 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.32 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.30 12 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.25 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.89 Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.52 15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.28 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.97 11.395p 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.95 18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.78 19 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.77 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.73 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.57 Ltd 22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.52 23 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.47 Cumulative Preferred 24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.45 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.08 26 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.07 27 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 28 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86334 EQS News ID: 1142272 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 21, 2020 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)