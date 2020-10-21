The satellite-based earth observation market size is poised to grow by USD 4.51 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The low cost and low capital investment have boosted the demand for small satellites for various applications. The lower cost of small satellites allows a higher number of satellites within a constellation and simultaneous measurement and collection of real-time data which makes it ideal for scientific explorations and Earth observations. Small satellites can accommodate an array of scientific measurement and communication instruments. Government organizations, private corporations, and scientific foundations use small satellites for specific applications, including weather observations and mineral exploration. The growing demand for small satellites, which is one of the critical satellite-based earth observation market drivers, will positively influence the market growth during the next five years.

Report Highlights:

The major satellite-based earth observation market growth came from the VAS segment. Satellite-based EO VAS is generally used by government agencies and the defense sector for city planning, weather forecasting, forestry mapping, and pollution monitoring. The growing adoption of VAS by private companies and organizations will fuel the growth of the satellite-based earth observation market in this segment.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of EO data and services in several applications and industries and the growing use of location-based VAS will significantly influence satellite-based earth observation market growth in this region.

The satellite-based earth observation market is concentrated. Airbus SE, GeoOptics, Inc., Hispasat, ImageSat International NV, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planets Labs Inc., PlanetiQ, Thales Group, and UrtheCast Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this satellite-based earth observation market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the satellite-based earth observation market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Use of Satellites for Advanced Environmental Monitoring will be a Key Market Trend

The use of satellites for advanced environmental monitoring will be a significant trend driving the growth of the satellite-based EO market. The use of observation satellites for environmental monitoring is increasing because of its ability to provide real-time, round-the-clock information on atmospheric features and occurrences that are vital for accurate weather forecasting, including temperature, wind, and weather patterns. Satellites are also being used for the monitoring and observation of greenhouse gas emissions, changes in polar ice, deforestation, wildfires, and coral bleaching. Moreover, technological advancements in sensing and imaging fields have enabled the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring that can capture higher resolution images and measure several metrics. Hence, with the rising need for advanced environment monitoring, the demand for satellite-based earth observation will also increase.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite-based earth observation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite-based earth observation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite-based earth observation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite-based earth observation market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Weather Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LBS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

VAS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Data Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

GeoOptics, Inc.

Hispasat

ImageSat International NV

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Planets Labs Inc.

PlanetiQ

Thales Group

UrtheCast Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

