

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon said Wednesday that free one-hour grocery pickup is now available to prime members at all U.S. Whole Foods Market locations. Previously, the prime members could pick up Whole Foods orders only at select stores.



The service is available for prime members on orders $35 or more and reportedly begins on Wednesday. There are currently 487 Whole Foods stores in the U.S.



The prime members could shop thousands of items online, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, and pickup at their favorite Whole Foods Market location, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup.



Amazon said more than 40 percent of Whole Foods Market pickup orders each month are from customers trying the service for the first time.



According to recent data from Global Data Research, about 68 percent of consumers say they will continue to use curbside pickup even when the pandemic has subsided.



In addition to grocery pickup, Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns could receive unlimited free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 items from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on orders of $35 or more, Amazon said.



The prime members could find toys, gifts, household products and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh.



