The global surgical consumables market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Factors such as the rising use of advanced consumables, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased robot-assisted surgeries are influencing this growth. However, surgical consumables market players need to start preparing for changing market dynamics and developing reusable disposable surgical consumables. Europe, APAC, and LAMEA regions are expected to witness growth in the coming years, and surgical consumables manufacturers must analyze the upcoming market opportunities to grow with the market. How can companies prepare for these upcoming changes? With Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, surgical consumables market players can identify forthcoming growth opportunities, and evaluate the market in various other target regions and markets, and efficiently establish themselves across areas.

"North Americaholds the largest share in the surgical consumables market and is expected to retain its dominance for the next five years. We predict thatEurope, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA will witness steady growth over the next two years," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a surgical consumables manufacturing firm based out of the United States, sought to analyze the market scenario across five countries in the EMEA region and expand their business operations. Prior to investing, the client also wanted to identify and strategize for growth opportunities in the surgical consumables market. To acquire the data and expertise required, the surgical consumables manufacturer chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering market opportunity analysis. During the seven-week engagement, the client also sought to understand the risks involved in manufacturing surgical consumables, insights into competitors' manufacturing models, as well as, advice regarding market opportunities and the latest technologies.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive market opportunity analysis engagement to assist surgical consumables market client. The approach included the following:

Insights into emerging trends and opportunities, and the key performance indicators required to understand focus areas in the surgical consumables market.

Further, the client was provided with recommendations to re-align their business strategies as per the data evaluated on the KPIs.

The experts also recommended key factors for successful business expansion in the surgical consumables market with a market forecast and opportunity model.

The analysis included evaluation of major players in the market, an in-depth analysis of unmet needs, and a complete setup for the reimbursement and pricing approval process across the five target countries.

The experts also compiled information from reliable secondary sources and validated them through open-ended discussions with experts and stakeholders in the surgical consumables market.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis enabled the surgical consumables manufacturer to identify and successfully adopt new manufacturing processes, and identify relevant stakeholders in each of the five target countries. The client also understood the most factors that impact the HTA and reimbursement decisions. With insights from our experts, the surgical consumables market client evaluated competitors' strategies and compared their offerings and market position with that of the client. The manufacturer also developed an efficient sales strategy by identifying the addressable market. Additionally, the market opportunity analysis enabled the client to create actionable, targeted advertising strategies and enhance the efficiency and quality of their products and offerings. Lastly, by establishing operations successfully in the five countries in the EMEA region, the surgical consumables market client realized profits of over 23%.

