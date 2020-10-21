

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence weakened slightly in October amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index eased to -17 from -16 in September.



'The deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic has most certainly weighed somewhat on consumer confidence, which has clearly been eroded over the survey period, that nevertheless closed before the curfew and renewed closure of bars and restaurants at national level were announced,' the bank said.



The survey period was from September 30 to October 15.



All of the sub-indicators were largely unchanged in October, except that of savings intentions, which rose.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de