UK punters at FSB-powered sportsbook brands like Fitzdares and Dafabet are backing the Donald for a second term in office ahead of next month's Presidential election

Donald Trump is set for a landslide victory in next month's Presidential election according to the betting habits of UK punters at FSB-powered sportsbooks such as Fitzdares.

Despite Covid-19 and an America that is deeply divided over cultural and political differences, Trump looks set for another four years in office if punters have backed the right candidate.

Since FSB's market-leading trading team first opened betting markets for who would be the next US President 18 months ago, 91% of stakes have been in favour of Trump.

And even though he suggested gargling bleach as a cure for Covid-19, 73% of bets placed at FSB-powered betting sites like QuinnBet and Dafabet have been in favour of the Donald being re-elected.

Chris Graham, Head of Marketing at FSB, said: "UK bettors are really backing Trump for a second term in office despite what has been a turbulent four years for the Donald to say the least.

"We have laid plenty of four figure bets on Trump and a couple of five-figure bets, too. Punters have piled into him at odds as short as short as 8/11 and at a high of 2/1.

"When it comes to his rival, Joe Biden was friendless throughout the Democratic Primary process and we have only just started to see some punters back him in the past two weeks.

"The election race is already shaping up to be explosive and for punters that back the right candidate, it will be one to remember for all the right reasons."

FSB is an award-winning technology company that powers some of the most popular online and mobile sportsbooks in the world.

Its trading team is the best in the business, allowing operators to offer the most competitive markets and odds across a huge range of sports and political events.

