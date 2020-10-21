The synthetic diamonds market is set to grow by USD 9.8 billion accelerating at a CAGR of over 8%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the cost advantage of synthetic diamonds. The physical and chemical properties of synthetic diamonds and mined diamonds are almost the same but the former costs significantly less. The rising demand from emerging applications such as electronics and semiconductors is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. The unique thermal management properties of synthetic diamonds have increased their applications in the electronics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005637/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Diamonds Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global synthetic diamonds market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market within the global materials market. The parent global diversified metals and mining market covers companies engaged in the production or extraction of metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals (except bauxite), salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations. Non-ferrous metals mainly include lead, nickel, tin, titanium, zinc, cobalt, mercury, tungsten, beryllium, bismuth, cerium, cadmium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, lithium, selenium, tantalum, tellurium, vanadium, and zirconium. It also includes various alloys of non-ferrous metals.

Growth in the global diversified metals and mining market will be driven by the strategic investments and divestment decisions by mining companies.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Synthetic Diamonds Market: Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. About 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the rising number of manufacturing facilities in the region have fostered market growth. China and India are the key markets for synthetic diamonds in APAC.

Synthetic Diamonds Market: Segmentation by Type

The rough synthetic diamond segment was leading the segment in 2019. These are uncut and unpolished diamonds produced by various manufacturing methods depending on the requirements of the application. High demand in applications such as oil and gas, mining, precision machining, construction, and water treatment is fueling the growth of this segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the synthetic diamonds market size.

Synthetic Diamonds Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the cost advantage of synthetic diamonds. Synthetic diamonds are inexpensive compared to natural diamonds. All the physical and chemical properties of a synthetic diamond are almost the same when compared with natural diamonds. Also, one cannot differentiate a synthetic diamond from a natural diamond by touch, sight, or other physical means. Moreover, synthetic diamonds are free from any kind of unethical mining issues that are usually associated with mined diamonds. All these factors are fueling the growth of the market.

Synthetic Diamonds Market: Challenges to Overcome

The adoption of automation in the mining industry has increased the productivity and operational efficiency of the natural diamond mining process. Apart from increasing productivity, the use of automation has significantly reduced the requirement of manual labor. This is resulting in increased competition from natural diamond mining companies.

Synthetic Diamonds Market: Vendor landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading synthetic diamonds companies, including:

Applied Diamond Inc.

Crystallume

Element Six UK Ltd.

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd.

ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.

NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY LLC

Sandvik AB

Scio Diamond Technology Corp.

Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd.

WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System

Market favorability index

Market opportunity by segments

Customer Landscape Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity Key purchase criteria Customer purchase basket

Impact of drivers and Challenges

Vendor landscape Factors of differentiation Landscape disruption Key industry risks Market position of vendors



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005637/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com