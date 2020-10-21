Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals streck dich, East Africa Metals reck dich! Echte 1.000% Chance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
München
21.10.20
08:03 Uhr
8,200 Euro
+0,350
+4,46 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2020 | 18:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellium Paris: Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October27at 10 a.m.(Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its third quarter 2020 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:
https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2x6cwm9a

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 6887504 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  • USA: 1 866 394 7514
  • France: 0 805 081 488
  • Germany: 0 800 181 5287
  • Switzerland: 0 800 836 508
  • United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438
  • Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.comfor three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - External Communications
Phone: +1

CONSTELLIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.