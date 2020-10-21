VISIATIV: Nine-month 2020 revenue down 6% to EUR 118.7M - Recurring revenue increases to 68% of total revenue

VISIATIV PLATFORM up 3%

3DEXPERIENCE VAR down 12%

Recurring revenue up 6%

Lyon, 21 October 2020 - 6.00 pm. The Visiativ group, which creates digital platforms for corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

In the third quarter of 2020, Visiativ had consolidated revenue of €36.2M, down 14% (down 15% on a like-for-like basis and with constant exchange rate). The Covid-19 health crisis continues to have an impact on companies, which are delaying investment decisions. During the first nine months of its 2020 financial year, Visiativ recorded consolidated revenue of €118.7M€, down 6% (down 8% in terms of organic revenue).

Recurring revenue rose by 6%, and now accounts for 68% of total revenue over the first nine months of 2020. International activity grew by 4%, making up 25% of business as of the end of September. These increases have dampened the effects of the crisis and show the Group's resilience.

Consolidated revenue - Unaudited data

In €M - Data as at 30/09 9 months 2019 9 months 2020 Change Organic growth 1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 75.3 65.9 -12% -13% VISIATIV PLATFORM 51.6 52.8 +3% -1% of which Software (Moovapps) 22.1 20.8 -6% -11% of which Consulting 21.2 24.2 +14% +12% of which Business Development 8.2 7.8 -5% -5% Total revenue 126.9 118.7 -6% -8% o/w recurring revenue 76.4 80.7 +6% +3% % recurring 60% 68%

Performance by division

3DEXPERIENCE VAR (value-added reseller), which combines activities linked to the integration of the Dassault Systèmes solutions, recorded a fall of 12% over the nine months (down 13% on a like-for-like basis and with constant exchange rate).

In the wake of the previous quarter, the Group recorded a fall in new licence sales, as a result of companies delaying investment decisions. Maintenance renewals continued to grow, a sign of continued activity in design offices.

VISIATIV PLATFORM, which posted nine-month revenue up 3% (down 1% in terms of organic revenue) confirmed its resilience in the third quarter.

Although the applications business (Moovapps) fell by 5% during the third quarter, business was more sustained than in the second quarter (down 12%). Business development activities (cloud, IT outsourcing, rapid manufacturing) were down 5% at the end of September.

Conversely, consulting (innovation, operational excellence and transformation) continued to grow in the third quarter (up 10%), boosted by "tax credit management" activities.

The increasing number of consulting assignments ("GRAND R") shows how company leaders want to speed up their digital transformation projects.

Recurring revenue, up 6% (or 3% in terms of organic revenue) during the first nine months, continues to grow and accounts for 68% of the Group's activity at the end of September (compared with 60% at the end of September 2019).

Internationally, Visiativ's nine-month revenue rose by 4% (down 1% for organic revenue), with the United States and the United Kingdom both doing well. Business outside France accounts for 25% of the Group's total activity (compared with 23% a year earlier).

Outlook

The company is still focused on implementing CATALYST 2023 and the different areas of the strategic plan with the aim of increasing synergies between the various activities and optimising operational performance.

Financial agenda

FY 2020 revenues: Wednesday 27 January 2021

FY 2020 results: Wednesday 24 March 2021

These dates have yet to be confirmed and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2019 revenues of €203 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT

Lydia JOUVAL

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com INVESTOR CONTACT

ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr PRESS CONTACT

ACTUS

Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

Appendices - Consolidated quarterly revenues

Consolidated 1st quarter revenues - Unaudited figures

In €M - Data as at 31/03 Q1 2019

(3 months) Q1 2020

(3 months) Change Organic growth 1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 24.8 24.2 -2% -5% VISIATIV PLATFORM 16.6 18.1 +9% +4% of which Software (Moovapps) 7.0 7.0 0% -7% of which Consulting 6.9 8.4 +21% +16% of which Business Development 2.7 2.7 -1% 0% Total revenue 41.4 42.3 +2% -1% o/w recurring revenue 25.2 27.9 +11% +8% % recurring 61% 66% +5 pts

Consolidated 2nd quarter revenues - Unaudited figures

In €M - Data as at 30/06 Q2 2019

(3 months) Q2 2020

(3 months) Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 25.5 22.1 -14% -14% VISIATIV PLATFORM 18.0 18.2 +1% -2% of which Software (Moovapps) 8.0 7.0 -12% -16% of which Consulting 7.6 8.4 +11% +7% of which Business Development 2.4 2.7 +15% +15% Total revenue 43.5 40.3 -7% -9% o/w recurring revenue 28.3 27.8 -2% -3% % recurring 65% 69% +4 pts

Consolidated 3rd quarter revenues - Unaudited figures

In €M - Data as at 30/06 Q3 2019

(3 months) Q3 2020

(3 months) Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 25.0 19.6 -21% -21% VISIATIV PLATFORM 17.0 16.5 -3% -6% of which Software (Moovapps) 7.1 6.8 -5% -10% of which Consulting 6.7 7.4 +10% +6% of which Business Development 3.1 2.4 -24% -24% Total revenue 41.9 36.2 -14% -15% o/w recurring revenue 23.0 25.0 +9% +5% % recurring 55% 69% +14 pts

1 Growth on a like-for-like basis, ignoring the impact of the consolidation of CCSL (01/07/2019) and Living Actor (01/12/2019), and with constant exchange rate.

------------------------

