Technavio has been monitoring the POC molecular diagnostics market, operating under the healthcare industry. The latest report on POC molecular diagnostics market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 1.31 billion, at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics LLC, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The growing number of M&A and collaborations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the product recalls might hamper the market growth.
POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
POC Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- PCR
- Microarray And Hybridization
- Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Hematology And Endocrinology
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
Based on geographic segmentation, over 45% of the market growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, PCR segment led the growth under products. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.
POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The POC molecular diagnostics market report covers the following areas:
- POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Size
- POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends
- POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the POC Molecular Diagnostics Market growth during the next few years.
POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist POC molecular diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the POC molecular diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the POC molecular diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of POC molecular diagnostics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- PCR Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Microarray and hybridization Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Infectious diseases Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oncology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hematology and endocrinology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- BioFire Diagnostics LLC
- bioMérieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- QuantuMDx Group Ltd.
- Quidel Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
