A cyberattack has been detected on Sopra Steria's (Paris:SOP) IT network on the evening of 20th October.

Security measures have been implemented in order to contain risks.

The Group's teams are working hard for a return to normal as quickly as possible and every effort has been made to ensure business continuity.

Sopra Steria is in close contact with its customers and partners, as well as the competent authorities.

