Technavio has been monitoring the stock images market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005676/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high on the stock images market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to INCREASE compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Editorial.



Editorial. What are the major trends in the market?

The rising demand for moving images.



The rising demand for moving images. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are the top players in the market.



Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market will be driven by the increased use of stock images for digital marketing. However, concerns over data privacy and copyright issues will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of stock images for digital marketing will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns related to data privacy and copyright issues are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this stock images market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Stock Images Market is segmented as below:

Application Editorial Commercial

License model RM RF

Image Source Macro stock Micro stock

Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40764

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The stock images market report covers the following areas:

Stock Images Market Size

Stock Images Market Trends

Stock Images Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for moving images as one of the prime reasons driving the Stock Images Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock images market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Editorial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE SOURCE

Market segmentation by image source

Comparison by image source

Macrostock Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Microstock Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by image source

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL

Market segmentation by license model

Comparison by license model

RM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RF Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by license model

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in related business portfolios

Increased demand for stock images by IT product and service providers

Increasing demand for moving images

Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography

Increase in strategic partnerships

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

PIXTA Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005676/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/