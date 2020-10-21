Technavio has been monitoring the laptop carry case market and it is poised to grow by USD 153.60 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACCO Brands Corp., Elecom Co. Ltd., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Wenger SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for lightweight bags has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Laptop Carry Case Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laptop Carry Case Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Laptop Carry Case Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laptop carry case market report covers the following areas:

Laptop Carry Case Market Size

Laptop Carry Case Market Trends

Laptop Carry Case Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in demand during festive season and the introduction of the academic year as the prime reasons driving the laptop carry case market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Laptop Carry Case Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop carry case market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laptop carry case market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laptop carry case market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop carry case market, vendors

