Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2020) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the disposition (the "Disposition") of 3,875,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Orestone Mining Corp. ("Orestone").

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,875,000 Shares and an aggregate of 3,875,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 9.87% of Orestone's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 17.97% of Orestone's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 3,875,000 Warrants, representing approximately 8.98% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Orestone either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

