

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $25.1 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $49.0 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $20.1 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 43.5% to $459.4M from $813.6 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $459.4M vs. $813.6 Mln last year.



