Technavio has been monitoring the discrete diode market and it is poised to grow by 431.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of industry 4.0 standards has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, changing market dynamics due to US-China trade wars might hamper market growth.

Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Discrete Diode Market is segmented as below:

End-user Communications Computers Automotive Consumer Electronics Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The discrete diode market report covers the following areas:

Discrete Diode Market Size

Discrete Diode Market Trends

Discrete Diode Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing investment in smart city projects as one of the prime reasons driving the discrete diode market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist discrete diode market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the discrete diode market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the discrete diode market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of discrete diode market, vendors

