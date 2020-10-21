

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $188.95 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $201.82 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.20 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



