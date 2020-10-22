

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $24.50 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $31.70 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $193.49 million from $212.61 million last year.



Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $24.50 Mln. vs. $31.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $193.49 Mln vs. $212.61 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de