To investors, analysts, financial media

Basel, October 22, 2020

Invitation to Dufry's Nine Months 2020 Trading Update

Conference Call on November 03, 2020

Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Nine Months 2020 Trading Update Conference Call on November 3, 2020 at 14.30h CET that day.

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group. The call will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Telephone

Pre-registration

Participants are kindly requested to pre-register for the conference call here. Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.

Webcast

The access to the webcast platform will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en/investors.

A playback option will be available on the webcast platform until 3 December, 2020.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

Dufry will publish its Nine Months 2020 Trading Update on November 3, 2020, at 7am CET.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler Renzo Radice Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22 Global Head Corporate Communications

& Public Affairs

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Kristin.koehler@dufry.com renzo.radice@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all six continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.