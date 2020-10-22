Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle spannt den weltweiten Schirm auf! Milliardenpotential geschützt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Tradegate
21.10.20
17:31 Uhr
8,128 Euro
-0,116
-1,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0488,07821.10.
8,0688,11621.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2020 | 07:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEB's third quarter 2020 result

Press release
Stockholm, 22 October 2020

The operating profit for the third quarter 2020 amounted to SEK 5.9bn with a return on equity of 11.7 per cent and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 19.4 per cent. The Board of Directors confirms its previous decision to not propose a dividend during 2020.

"Despite the challenging economic environment, SEB delivered a robust financial performance. Higher net interest income, lower expenses and lower credit losses were offset by valuation effects that came down from the elevated level in the second quarter. We continue to see limited effects from the pandemic on the asset quality and the guidance on net expected credit losses of around SEK 6bn for 2020 remains. We have a strong capital and liquidity position and the capital buffer above the common equity tier 1 regulatory requirement amounted to 580 basis points. Despite some light at the end of the tunnel, uncertainty still remains. It continues to be our highest priority to support our customers,", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Q3Q2Q3Jan-SepFull year
SEK m20202020%2019%20202019%2019
Total operating income 12 563 13 999-10 11 9425 36 651 36 0452 50 134
Total operating expenses -5 547 -5 712-3 -5 589-1 -16 905 -16 9180 -22 945
Net expected credit losses -1 098 -2 691-59 - 489124 -5 282 -1 297 -2 294
Operating profit before
items affecting comparability		5 916 5 5986 5 8641 14 46317 831-19 24 894
Items affecting comparability1) -1 000-100 -1 000
Operating profit5 916 4 59829 5 8641 13 46317 831-24 24 894
NET PROFIT4 766 3 50136 4 7720 10 62314 346-26 20 177
Return on equity, % 11.7 8.7 13.2 8.8 13.1 13.7
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 11.6 11.2 13.2 9.7 13.2 13.8
Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.21 1.62 2.21 4.91 6.64 9.33
1) Administrative fine issued by the Swedish FSA. See note 6.

You can download the Quarterly Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

For further information, please contact
Masih Yazdi, CFO, +46 771 621 000
Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 462 21 11
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at around 7.00 am CET, on 22 October 2020.
?
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,201bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,054bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com

Attachment

  • Quarterly report Q3 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c2fe090-27a7-43be-a7dd-3d8efe43ea95)
SEB AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.