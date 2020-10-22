London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

22nd October 2020

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting



Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the preliminary announcement of unaudited results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30th June 2020, published on 21st September 2020, ("Unaudited Preliminary Results"), the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and posted to Shareholders. The Financial Statements contained in the 2020 Annual Report contain no changes to the Unaudited Preliminary Results.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 at 12:30pm (UK Time) 13:30pm (SA Time) at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2020 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The 2020 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available as follows:

- on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and

- by writing to City Group PLC at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY



22nd October 2020

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060 (David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor: Sasfin Capital (a member of the Sasfin Group)