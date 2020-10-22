Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
Taat Lifestyle spannt den weltweiten Schirm auf! Milliardenpotential geschützt!
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 21 October 2020, it purchased 183,995 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase:

21 October 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

183,995

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

100.000

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

101.000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

100.481

Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 2,619,293 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 179,139,426.

The above figure of 179,139,426 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.

Name of Issuer

Identity code of the
financial instrument

Date

Time

Price
(pence)

Quantity
bought

Exchange
Venue

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

08:28:18

101.000

38,170

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

11:48:09

101.000

20,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

13:33:45

100.400

50,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:04:08

100.000

50,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

1,142

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

311

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

1,403

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

739

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

691

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

48

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

3,608

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

382

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

396

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

4,098

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

532

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

2,459

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

697

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

21/10/2020

16:35:18

100.400

9,319

LSE

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611706/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
