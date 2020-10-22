Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH3M ISIN: KYG5223X1007 Ticker-Symbol: K64 
Stuttgart
22.10.20
08:13 Uhr
3,804 Euro
+0,059
+1,58 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6493,79809:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANOVA METALS
ANOVA METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANOVA METALS LIMITED0,0170,00 %
BARU GOLD CORP0,090-5,76 %
FLINDERS MINES LIMITED0,020+2,56 %
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED0,064-41,28 %
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD0,076+4,11 %
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS3,804+1,58 %
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION0,040-22,78 %
OPHIR GOLD CORP--
PIERER INDUSTRIE AG--
RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL0,0070,00 %
SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP1,334-0,03 %
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC--
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD0,276+0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.