CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.10.2020;Das Instrument MRR GB0009039941 REACH PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2020

The instrument MRR GB0009039941 REACH PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2020

