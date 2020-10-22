DJ Full Year 2020 Trading Update

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Full Year 2020 Trading Update 22-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 October 2020 Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Trading update for the Full Year to 30 September 2020 Full Year 2020 profit expected to be above current market forecasts¹ DMGT today issues an update on its results for the Full Year ended 30 September 2020. DMGT formally suspended guidance in March 2020, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. DMGT notes the unusually wide range of current market expectations¹. At this stage, the Board estimates the Group's adjusted revenue will be in the range of GBP1,205-1,215m and adjusted operating profit in the range of GBP85-90m. The performance was achieved without any government support, including furlough schemes. The effective tax rate for the year is expected to be less than 30%². The performance has been helped by stronger than expected September profit from: · Consumer Media, which benefitted from advertising revenue being above expectations; and · Landmark, our UK Property Information business, which benefitted from an increase in property market transactions. This was aided by pent up demand, following some easing of lockdown restrictions, and the temporary reduction in UK stamp duty. The severity and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic repercussions remain uncertain as we enter the new financial year. The Board has limited visibility of the impact on DMGT's UK Property Information, Events & Exhibitions and Consumer Media businesses for FY 2021 and remains cautious. The FY 2020 financial statements are in the process of being prepared and remain subject to audit. DMGT will release results for the Full Year on 23 November 2020. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo +44 20 7260 2700 Next trading update The Group's next scheduled announcement of financial information will be its results for the Full Year ended 30 September 2020, which will be released on 23 November 2020. Market Abuse Regulation The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information. About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 Notes 1 Current City analyst expectations for DMGT for FY 2020, as published on DMGT's website (www.dmgt.com), are based on ten analysts that have updated their projections since DMGT's Half Year results were announced on 28 May 2020. Expectations range from GBP1,168m to GBP1,275m for revenue, from GBP59m to GBP80m for adjusted operating profit, from GBP37m to GBP56m for adjusted profit before tax (PBT) and from 10.3p to 19.2p for adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS). The mean averages of analysts' expectations are GBP1,222m, GBP68m, GBP46m and 13.1p for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted PBT and adjusted EPS respectively. Consensus includes an average of GBP46m adjusted operating profit from Consumer Media, with a range from GBP37m to GBP55m. It also includes an average of GBP18m adjusted operating profit from Property Information, with a range from GBP10m to GBP33m. Current City analyst expectations for DMGT for FY 2021 range from GBP46m to GBP96m for adjusted PBT and from 15.4p to 32.6p for adjusted EPS. Adjusted results are stated before exceptional items, other gains and losses, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations, pension finance credits and fair value adjustments. 2 As highlighted in DMGT's Half Year results release on 28 May 2020, the effective tax is affected by the significance of tax-adjusting items relative to the Group's adjusted profit before tax (PBT). Most notably, the share of unrelieved losses from early-stage associates as a proportion of PBT. The effective tax rate is now expected to be less than 30%, below current market forecasts, consistent with PBT being higher than current market forecasts. Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5TT www.dmgt.com Registered in England and Wales No. 184594

