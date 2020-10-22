

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported a 3.9% growth in group like-for-like sales for the third quarter, although total Group sales declined by 3.4%, reflecting branch closures since June.



The company noted that the progression of sales recovery has continued throughout Q3, particularly in the trade focused businesses. During July, 'volumes picked up strongly as markets exited the lockdown period. Trading in August was modestly softer, impacted by a protracted holiday season, before then picking up again in September in line with schools reopening and many trades returning to a more normal work schedule,' the company said.



Further, the company noted that it expects its EBITA performance for 2020 to be in the upper half of the current range of analysts' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de