CORRECTION - Headline updated. Stockholm, October 22, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordic Paper Holding AB's shares (short name NPAPER) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Basic Materials sector. Nordic Paper is the 49th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Nordic Paper have been producing paper in Scandinavia since the late 19th century and continue to make top-quality paper and pulp that suits customers' needs today. They are an independent manufacturer and their modern paper and pulp mills are the heart of the business. Nordic Paper makes a special quality paper used in manufacturing decorative laminate and today, they supply customers in more than 80 countries. Nordic Papers have mills in Bäckhammar, Säffle and Åmotfors in Sweden, as well as in Greåker in Norway. The headquarter is located in Bäckhammar. "Today we celebrate another milestone in Nordic Paper's over one hundred year's history", said Anita Sjölander, CEO of Nordic Paper Holdings AB. "We are looking forward to continuing to be part of the development towards people's more sustainable daily life. Providing society with sustainable products based on renewable resources attracts both existing and potential new customers." "We welcome Nordic Paper to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our basic materials sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We want to congratulate the entire team on successfully completing the listing. We look forward to supporting Nordic Paper on its continued journey as an independent, Nasdaq listed company. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm