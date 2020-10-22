

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) said, currently, the Board estimates the Group's adjusted revenue will be in the range of 1.205 billion pounds to 1.215 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit in the range of 85 million pounds to 90 million pounds. The Group said its performance has been helped by stronger than expected September profit from Consumer Media, and Landmark.



The Group said the performance was achieved without any government support, including furlough schemes. The effective tax rate for the year is anticipated to be less than 30%.



DMGT will release results for the full year on 23 November 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de