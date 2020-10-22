

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L) reported a 16% decline in third-quarter group revenue, hit by the ongoing COVID-19 disruption.



The company's third-quarter total revenues totaled £85.1 million, down 16% from last year, and nine-months period revenue declined 11% to £268.4 million.



Peter Duffy, CEO of Moneysupermarket Group, said, 'I'm delighted to have joined Moneysupermarket Group, a business that is helping households save money in such challenging times. Our markets continue to be impacted by COVID-19, which is affecting our current performance. However, the Group benefits from strong brands and high levels of cash conversion, so we are well positioned to weather this period of economic uncertainty and deliver future growth.'



