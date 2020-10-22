

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw Plc. (RSW.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first-quarter surged to 28.2 million pounds from 5.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted profit before tax for the quarter also surged to 18.3 million pounds from 4.3 million pounds last year.



Group revenue for the first quarter declined 6 percent to 116.9 million pounds from 124.6 million pounds last year.



The Group said its balance sheet remains strong with net cash and bank deposit balances of 152.6 million pounds as at 30 September 2020 compared to 120.4 million pounds at 30 June 2020.



The company continues to expect challenging market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and automotive sectors.



