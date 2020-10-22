DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q3 and 9M 2020

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q3 and 9M 2020 22-Oct-2020 / 08:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK Group IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & for q3 and 9M 2020 Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q3 and 9M 2020. 22 OCTOBER 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia MMK GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2020 USD mln Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % 9M 2020 9M 2019 % Revenue 1,565 1,268 23.4% 4,543 5,844 -22.3% EBITDA 350 226 54.9% 1,018 1,462 -30.4% EBITDA 22.4% 17.8% 4.6 p.p. 22.4% 25.0% -2.6 p.p. margin, % Profit for 102 58 75.9% 291 768 -62.1% the period Free cash 335 -18 - 432 617 -30.0% flow1 Net debt -34 237 - -34 -70 - Net -0.03 0.16 -19.0 p.p. -0.03 -0.04 0.01 p.p. debt/EBITDA Net working 672 952 -29.4% 672 1,165 -42.3% capital L3M Net 10.7% 18.8% -8.1 p.p. 10.7% 14.5% -3.8 p.p. working capital/rev enue 1 - Free cash flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities plus interest received and proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, net of purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX). KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS · MMK Group's revenue increased by 23.4% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to FOR Q3 2020 USD 1,565 mln, which reflects a growth in sales volumes thanks to a recovery in business activity and a rise in steel prices due to positive VS Q2 2020 market trends in Russia and globally. · EBITDA for Q3 2020 amounted to USD 350 mln, up 54.9% q-o-q, reflecting the improving market environment in Q3 and a significant growth in the share of higher-margin domestic sales. EBITDA margin increased by 4.6 p.p. to 22.4%. · Despite a rouble devaluation in Q3, net profit was up by 75.9% q-o-q to USD 102 mln. · Free cash flow (FCF) significantly increased, totalling USD 335 mln in Q3. FCF growth was driven by higher sales and margins, and the management team's effective efforts to reduce working capital amid a favourable domestic market environment. KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS · MMK Group's revenue declined by 22.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD FOR 9M 2020 4,543 mln due to the challenging market situation and the reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500. VS 9M 2019 · EBITDA decreased by 30.4% y-o-y to USD 1,018 mln following the overall slowdown in business activity and correction in global steel prices driven by the spread of the pandemic. EBITDA margin was down by 2.6 p.p. to 22.4%. · Net profit declined by 62.1% y-o-y to USD 291 mln, mainly due to worsening market conditions and the growing foreign exchange losses driven by rouble devaluation. · FCF amounted to USD 432 mln, down 30.0% y-o-y, due to the worsening market environment. COMMENT BY MMK'S CEO CEO « Dear shareholders and colleagues, PAVEL SHILYAEV The gradual global economic recovery trend that emerged in mid-Q2 continued into Q3 amid vigorous efforts by national authorities around the globe. In Russia, for instance, the government quickly provided assistance to the sectors of economy most affected by the pandemic, as well as introduced measures to support real disposable household income to give the necessary impetus for further economic recovery despite the still looming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this respect, I would like to stress that MMK maintains a strong focus on taking all necessary measures to protect the health of the Group's workers and employees and ensuring the continuity of all business processes. I would also highlight the positive impact on the Russian steel market of the pent-up demand that built during Q2. Apparent steel consumption trended higher in Q3, driven by the built-up backlog of demand for metal products, coupled with a strong demand for steel from the construction and automotive industry during the quarter. However, trends in demand for steel products still vary across other metal-consuming sectors. As a result, we managed to grow our sales in the domestic market (Russia and CIS) to 84% while maintaining a high share of HVA products in sales (49%), which is in line with our strategic priorities. In Q3, we launched Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and blast furnace No. 2 after scheduled reconstruction and continued the construction of the new coke-oven battery. Overall, we expect that our CAPEX for the full year will total about USD 700 mln. This correction vs previously stated targets is primarily caused by the new coke-oven battery and other projects construction period postponing and by the rouble depreciation, as most of our CAPEX is rouble-denominated. Financial stability remains a key focus for the Company. MMK's debt leverage remains among the industry's lowest at 0.03x Net Debt/EBITDA as of the end of Q3, and the Group's high level of available liquidity (USD 2.4 bn) provides it with a strong cushion to successfully meet its strategic commitments. MMK consistently generates a sufficient cash flow and reiterates its commitment to its dividend policy. Dividend payout is a key element of our operations, aimed at creating more value for all shareholders in the Company. Considering the Q3 2020 results, coupled with our confidence in our outlook amid the further economic recovery in Russia and globally, the Board of Directors can recommend that MMK shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 2.391 per ordinary share (100% of FCF for Q3) for Q3 2020. » MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % 9M 2020 9M 2019 % USD mln Revenue 1,456 1,180 23.4% 4,238 5,566 -23.9% EBITDA 336 236 42.4% 993 1,417 -29.9% EBITDA 23.1% 20.0% 3.1 p.p. 23.4% 25.4% -2.0 p.p. margin, % Cash cost of 263 255 3.1% 262 312 -16.0% slab, USD/t +23.4% Q-o-Q The Russian steel segment's revenue for Q3 2020 totalled USD 1,456 mln, up 23.4% q-o-q due to higher sales and steel prices amid a recovery in business activity. The y-o-y decline in revenue REVENUE by 23.9% to USD 4,238 mln was driven by a significant slowdown in business activity and the correction in global steel prices as a result of the pandemic's spread in Russia and globally. The segment's EBITDA for Q3 2020 amounted to USD +42.4% Q-o-Q 336 mln, up 42.4% q-o-q, due to a better macroeconomic situation and a significant growth in the share of higher-margin domestic sales by 39%. EBITDA declined by 29.9% y-o-y to USD 993 EBITDA mln as a result of the slowdown in economic activity and the correction in global steel prices. The Group's Q3 2020 profitability saw a positive boost to the sum of USD 16 mln for the quarter

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2020 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)