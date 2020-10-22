OPPO expands Reno4 offerings in the region with a new trendsetting colour variant

- Available exclusively on Reno4, the new Nebula Purple colour adds a distinctive yet luxurious look that elevates the new smartphone

- The vibrant design and colour offering on Reno4 compliments the smartphone's unique features such as AI-enhanced Smart Sensor

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful regional launch of the Reno4 series, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, revealed a new Reno4 colour, Nebula Purple, in the UAE. Available exclusively on the Reno4 smartphone, Nebula Purple offers a new trendsetting colour option of Reno4 for the young and trendy group, empowering them to fully express their creativity and show off the best of themselves.

The new Nebula Purple colour draws inspiration from the mystical universe by combining two lively colours. With shades of purple and silver, Nebula Purple gives off a powerful yet refined appearance. The matte yet glittery texture together enhances the metallic look of Nebula Purple's silver and purple colour gradients, even with an OPPO logo accenting the bottom corner of the phone, but also ultimately adds a distinctive yet luxurious look that elevates Reno4.

Ivan Wu, General Manager for GCC, at OPPO, said, "For the young and trendy, we, at OPPO, strive to design innovative smart devices that intensify personalised experiences. With the new stylish Nebula Purple colour, we are offering UAE consumers our latest Reno4 smartphone that not only boasts unique camera and screen features, but also appeals to young customers who expect innovative products from a forward-looking, youth-focused brand like OPPO. Combining a youthful design and competitive specs, OPPO's Reno4 series is a mega hit with the youth, catering to their needs with a powerful camera, top-notch video quality, great editing capabilities, enough memory, and a good battery life to last them through all of their social and digital adventures."

Beyond appearances, Reno4 also offers new ways to introduce fun and trendsetting ways to fully express the user's creativity with a 32MP Front Camera and a quadcam matrix Rear Camera: a 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, and a 2MP Mono Camera. Together, these cameras power OPPO's innovative imaging technology, which includes AI Color Portrait and Night Flare Portrait to capture creative portraits with cinematic quality, and also Ultra Night Selfie Mode and Ultra Dark Mode to light up selfies and capture spectacular scenes even during dark nights.

For imaginative videos, Reno4 gives users the power to film in a variety of modes including 960fps Smart Slow Motion, Ultra Steady Video 3.0, Monochrome Video, as well as AI Color Portrait Video. Reno4 also features an AI-enhanced Smart Sensor that can be activated with futuristic touch-free interactions to trigger different exciting modes including Smart Spying Prevention, Smart AirControl, Smart Rotation, and Smart Always-on Display.

Equipped with a 6.4-inch Dual Punch-hole Display, Reno4 comes with a sleek design and comfortable in-hand grip thanks to its thin 7.7mm enclosure and lightweight 165g design. Reno4 is also packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which can fully charge Reno4 in less than an hour, so that user can enjoy exceptional performance and ColorOS 7.2's smoother user experience.

The new Nebula Purple colour variant of Reno4 is now available across key e-commerce platforms in the UAE, priced at AED 1,499. From 26 October 2020, the new colour variant of Reno4 will hit the retailer stores in the UAE and join the Reno4 Series that includes the Reno4 Pro and Reno4 Pro 5G priced at AED 1,999 and AED 2,499 respectively. Launched alongside the Reno4 Series, the OPPO Enco W51 is also available in the UAE at a retail price of AED 499.

