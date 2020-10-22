Evolva has undergone a transformation from an R&D-driven enterprise towards a commercial company with a product-based revenue model. It recently received US EPA registration for nootkatone, and H120 witnessed a record order intake driven by Health Ingredients. COVID-19 caused delays at its contract manufacturers and hence only part of these record orders could be realised in H1, although much of these volumes should be shipped in H2. EBITDA was also adversely affected by lower sales in Flavours & Fragrances (F&F), due to the pandemic. The company is seeing early signs of recovery and has reiterated its commitment to cash break-even by FY23.

