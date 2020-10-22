The Dravet syndrome treatment market is set to grow by USD 396.15 million accelerating at a CAGR of over 9%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the rising strategic alliances. Several pharmaceutical companies are working together to develop drugs for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Increasing new product launches is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. Increasing product launches are making the market more competitive and increasing the availability of drugs for patients.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Dravet syndrome treatment market as a part of the pharmaceutical market within the overall healthcare industry. The parent, pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs.

Growth in the healthcare market will be driven by factors such as increasing life expectancy, improving access to better healthcare in emerging economies, rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, rising cases of chronic conditions, and rising number of partnerships between pharmaceutical companies.

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation by Geography

The report segments the market by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for Dravet syndrome treatment in North America.

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation by Product

The SGDs segment was leading the market in 2019. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the Dravet syndrome treatment market size.

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the rising number of strategic alliances among vendors. Many vendors in the market are partnering with other vendors to develop effective drugs for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. For instance, in September 2018, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced its plans to acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics (Biscayne), a privately-held company developing a novel treatment for epilepsy. Similarly, in August 2020, Takeda and Ovid completed the Phase II trials of the Dravet syndrome drug and are planning for the Phase III registrational trials. Such developments are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market: Challenges to Overcome

Many patients who do not respond to medications are looking for alternative treatment methods to treat Dravet syndrome. Some of the alternative treatment options such as herbs, vitamins, biofeedback, acupuncture, VNS, and keto diet are gaining popularity, which is affecting the growth of market vendors.

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market: Vendor landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading Dravet syndrome treatment companies, including:

AbbVie Inc.

BIOCODEX SAS

Epygenix Therapeutics Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

H. Lundbeck AS

Johnson Johnson

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zogenix Inc.

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System

Market favorability index

Market opportunity by segments

Customer Landscape Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity Key purchase criteria Customer purchase basket

Impact of drivers and Challenges

Vendor landscape Factors of differentiation Landscape disruption Key industry risks Market position of vendors



